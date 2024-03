As part of the Fire Prevention Month celebration, the Bureau of Fire Protection Sipalay and volunteers planted a total of 160 mangrove propagules, March 13, at Brgy. Nauhang. Volunteers from the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Sipalay Rescue, City Environment and Natural Resources Office, Brgy. Nauhang Council, and the Nauhang Upland Farmers Association joined the activity.