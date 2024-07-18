Manokan country tenants agreed to transfer to the SM City terminal hub

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has granted the request of the tenants of the Manokan Country to have a dialogue with him at the City Mayor's Office on Wednesday, July 17.

The tenants also agreed to transfer to their temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City.

The dialogue was also attended by City Councilors Celia Matea Flor and Vladimir Gonzales, and Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr.

This, was after the City Legal Enforcement Team implemented the

forced closure of the 26 stalls at the Manokan Country, Barangay 12, in the city on Tuesday morning, July 16.

Manokan Country has a total of 27 tenants, but only 26 of them were operating in the area.

Of 26 tenants, 24 agreed to transfer to the temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City while the two other affected tenants have their location to continue their businesses.

Flor, chairperson of the City Council committee on markets, said the tenants handed their letter of intent to the mayor and agreed to process their water and power connections to transfer to their temporary space at SM City.

She said they would ask the management of SM City to open a portion of their parking area for the customers of the Manokan vendors.

She added the city already implemented the closure of Fr. Ferrero Street to accommodate the customers of the Manokan Country.

Once they completed all the requirements, Flor said the tenants can transfer immediately to their temporary space at SM.

She said the city will prioritize the tenants with updated accounts with the city.

Of 26 tenants, she added only 16 of them have an updated payments.

" The tenants with arrears must follow a payment plan from the City Treasurer's Office and complete payments within 18 months to occupy their temporary space at SM," Flor said.

She said that based on the computation of the City Treasurer's Office, the tenants should pay at least 10 percent of the result of their computation.

" Non-compliance will forfeit their space, and the temporary stalls at SM City are free to use during the construction of the new Manokan Country building," Flor added./MAP