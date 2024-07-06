Manokan Country tenants are given until July 20 to transfer

" The tenants of the Manokan Country were given a 2-week extension to transfer to their temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City for the construction of the Monakan Country building."

This was stressed by Councilor Vladimir Gonzales yesterday after he was tasked by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to have a dialogue with the tenants of the Manokan Country on Thursday, July 4.

Gonzales said of 24 tenants, only 15 of them, with updated accounts with the city, attended the dialogue.

He said it was agreed that they would be given two weeks or until July 20 to transfer to their temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City.

" They were given a two-week extension so they can process their water meter and power connection at the terminal hub," he added.

On June 4, the City Legal Office (CLO) served the notice to vacate to 26 tenants. They were given until July 5 to vacate their stalls and occupy their temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City for the construction of the Monakan Country building.

Gonzales said the tenants will be allowed to use Fr. Ferrero Street in Barangay 12 to accommodate their customers.

He said the tenants also promised to give their signed agreement yesterday to prove that they agreed with the city government's decision.

Gonzales stressed that the mayor decided to give an extension to the tenants so that they would have enough time to transfer.

Gonzales said they also have an option wherein tenants can also do business at the Monakan Country East near the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

" It's one of the options so that they can also extend their branch in Bacolod City," he said.

For her part, Tess Mondres, spokesperson of the Manokan Country Vendors Association, said they are still negotiating with the city government.

She said the city offered them an option to transfer to the terminal hub of SM City or to occupy the government lot along Bredco Port, adding that they are also preparing their proposals to the city government.

Mondres also assured their customers that they will continue their operations in the city./MAP.