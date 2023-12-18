Marapara Rotary spreads Christmas cheer

The Rotary Club of Bacolod-Marapara continued its tradition of spreading Christmas cheer during the festive season with its annual Pamaskua Sa Bata gift-giving party, held recently at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club in Brgy Bata, Bacolod City.

Some 75 children from the club's adopted Villa Gracia Day Care Center, enjoyed a morning filled with singing, dancing, gifts, a tasty meal and a special visit by the ever popular Jollibee mascot, who entertained the children with a quiz and prizes.

"This is the 17th year of our Pamaswkua Sa Bata party. It's always heart-warming to see how excited the children are to receive their gifts especially as some would otherwise wake up without gifts on Christmas Day," said Dr. Eric Malo-oy, president of Marapara Rotary.

"I would like to thank our club members and our Rotoractors for ensuring the children had a terrific time and brightening their holidays.

The Rotary Club of Bacolod-Marapara undertakes many community outreach activities each year including medical missions, coastal clean-ups, feeding programs, school supplies, computer literacy programs, mangrove planting and support for eco-tourism projects. (PR)