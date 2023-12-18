Bacolod

Marapara Rotary spreads Christmas cheer

Children from the Villa Gracia Day Care Center, Marapara Rotary members and Rotoractors
Children from the Villa Gracia Day Care Center, Marapara Rotary members and Rotoractors CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Rotary Club of Bacolod-Marapara continued its tradition of spreading Christmas cheer during the festive season with its annual Pamaskua Sa Bata gift-giving party, held recently at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club in Brgy Bata, Bacolod City.

Some 75 children from the club's adopted Villa Gracia Day Care Center, enjoyed a morning filled with singing, dancing, gifts, a tasty meal and a special visit by the ever popular Jollibee mascot, who entertained the children with a quiz and prizes.

"This is the 17th year of our Pamaswkua Sa Bata party. It's always heart-warming to see how excited the children are to receive their gifts especially as some would otherwise wake up without gifts on Christmas Day," said Dr. Eric Malo-oy, president of Marapara Rotary.

"I would like to thank our club members and our Rotoractors for ensuring the children had a terrific time and brightening their holidays.

The Rotary Club of Bacolod-Marapara undertakes many community outreach activities each year including medical missions, coastal clean-ups, feeding programs, school supplies, computer literacy programs, mangrove planting and support for eco-tourism projects. (PR)

