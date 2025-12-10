Marcos arriving in Bacolod on December 12

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rescheduled his visit to Bacolod City on December 12, 2025, to inspect the city’s program on flooding, Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said.

Marcos was supposed to visit the city on December 5 for the official launching of “Oplan Kontra Baha,” but it was postponed due to Tropical Depression Wilma.

Benitez said he already received an actual confirmation on Wednesday that Marcos is arriving on Friday, December 12, to inspect the city's short term solutions on flooding such as the clearing of creeks, among others.

He said he will present the city's flood control programs to the President, including the result of the 2nd Bacolod Flood Mitigation Summit held on Wednesday, December 10, at the Sugarland Hotel.

On December 5, the "Oplan Kontra Baha" team, composed of personnel from the City Government and Department of Public Works and Highways, conducted a dredging and cleaning of waterways to restore full flow, remove all illegal and unnecessary structures, waste build-up, as well as to implement strict and efficient waste management policies such as proper or strategic regular scheduling of garbage collection, among others.

The lawmaker noted that they already identified the nine waterways in Bacolod: Banago Creek, Mandalagan River, Mambuloc Creek, Maupay Creek, Lupit River, Magsungay River, Tangub Creek, Pahanocoy Creek, and Sum-ag River.

Benitez also deployed at least 3,000 Tupad Program workers, dubbed “river warriors,” for a 10-day cleanup that began on November 27, 2025.

The operation aims to remove two million cubic meters of waste from rivers and creeks. (MAP)