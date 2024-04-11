‘Marcos assurance of signing NIR law a wish come true for Negrenses’

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s support for the Negros Island Region by promising to sign the bill into law deeply showed his understanding and respect “for our wish to come together as one region,” said Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez.

Benitez, who is also the president of the Association of Chief Executives (ACE)-Negros, said, “We reached a historic milestone for a unified Negros, marking a key moment for our future.”

"This support from our President is a clear sign of his recognition of our community's spirit," he added.

The unity shown by ACE and the provincial government leaders in pushing for the One Negros Region “starts a new era full of opportunities for our island, built on our shared culture, geography, and history. This shows our leaders' shared goal to make our dreams a reality,” Benitez further said.

It was on July 27, 2022, that ACE passed its first resolution supporting the creation of NIR during its oathtaking.

The local officials had a ceremonial signing of their unified stand for NIR including Siquijor with Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer.

Benitez said the benefits for the provinces of Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor in this proposed region are huge.

“The plan promises to start projects that will help our people directly, and also make things more efficient by cutting down on travel times and making administrative work smoother. These benefits are key to improving life for our citizens and building a stronger region for the future,” he said.

He added, “We've always believed in the potential of a unified Negros. Our continuous support and hope have laid the groundwork for this significant progress. Now, as we're about to make this dream come true, we're filled with gratitude and happiness.”

“I stand with every Negrosanon, from both sides of the island and Siquijor, in celebrating this huge step forward. This isn't just a win in the halls of legislation; it's a strong statement of who we are and what we hope to achieve together,” Benitez further said, as he also thanked Marcos for “making our shared dream much closer to reality."*