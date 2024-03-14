Marcos distributes cash aid to 2,000 beneficiaries in Negros Occidental

Senator Imee Marcos distributed financial assistance

to 2,000 beneficiaries from Escalante City and Calatrava, Negros Occidental, on March 9.

The cash assistance was under the Assistance to Individual in Crisis Situations (AICS) program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Marcos was accompanied by 1st District Congressman Gerardo Valmayor Jr. along with the officials of Calatrava and Escalante City for the distribution of the financial aid.

Marcos said the beneficiaries include the senior citizens, persons with disabilities, students, tricycle drivers and solo parents.

She said a total of 1,000 beneficiaries from Calatrava received P3,000 each and another 1,000 beneficiaries from Escalante City, who also received the same amount.

The beneficiaries were identified by the DSWD.

Marcos said she is thankful to all the residents of Calatrava and Escalante City for the support they gave to her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Vice President Sara Duterte in 2022 elections.

For his part, Valmayor also expressed his gratitude to Marcos for helping the residents of the 1st District of the province.

Aside from Calatrava and Escalante City, Valmayor said the Senator also distributed financial assistance in Iloilo City.

"It's her promise to help us and we are very thankful for the assistance for our indigent beneficiaries," he said.

Meanwhile, Marcos also urged all the local government units (LGUs) to assist the farmers, especially those who were affected by El Niño phenomenon in processing the P5,000 subsidy from the Department of Agriculture (DA).

" Keep abreast of the different assistance offered by DA," Marcos said.

She said in Western Visayas, the directory of the farmers or the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBA) is not updated.

"Let's update it, it is important that the LGUs get involved to avail the subsidy even, the listing of the senior citizens," she added.

Marcos noted that the indigent senior citizens will finally receive P1,000 a month.

"I hope that we can implement this immediately because several individuals need assistance," Marcos said.*