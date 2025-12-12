Marcos inspects Bacolod’s program on flooding

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. inspected Bacolod City’s flood control program at Mambuloc Creek in Barangay 2 Friday, December 12, 2025.

Marcos, joined by Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, Bacolod Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, and Mayor Greg Gasataya, also inaugurated the rehabilitated Banago Port.

Benitez and Gasataya presented to the President the city’s flood control measures, including the outcome of the 2nd Bacolod Flood Mitigation Summit held on Wednesday, December 10.

Marcos said creek and river clearing operations are crucial in mitigating flooding.

He said that based on scientists’ estimates, clearing operations can reduce flooding by at least 60 percent.

“So it’s very important, and we will bring this (clearing operations) to different local government units around the country,” he added.

On December 5, the “Oplan Kontra Baha” team — composed of personnel from the City Government of Bacolod and the Department of Public Works and Highways — conducted dredging and cleaning of waterways to restore full flow, remove illegal structures, clear waste buildup, and enforce waste management policies such as regular, strategically scheduled garbage collection.

The city identified nine major waterways: Banago Creek, Mandalagan River, Mambuloc Creek, Maupay Creek, Lupit River, Magsungay River, Tangub Creek, Pahanocoy Creek, and Sum-ag River.

Benitez also deployed at least 3,000 Tupad Program workers, dubbed “river warriors,” for a 10-day cleanup that began on November 27.

The operation aims to remove two million cubic meters of waste from rivers and creeks. (MAP)