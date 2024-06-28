Marcos leads in the distribution of assistance to 8,315 farmers, and fisherfolks in Negros Occ.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the distribution of assistance to a total of 8, 315 farmers and fisherfolks in Negros Occidental including Bacolod City on Thursday, June 27 at University Negros Occidental-Recoletos.

The distribution is in line with the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PAFFF), with a total of P83,150,000 funds from the Office of the President.

The beneficiaries, who received P10,000 each, were severely affected by the El Niño phenomenon which was validated by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

President Marcos also turned over P10 million in monetary support to the City Government of Bacolod and P50 million to the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental.

Farm machinery, seedlings, livelihood starter kits, and equipment were also provided to the beneficiaries of various agencies.

Marcos also lauded the support of the local officials from the provincial to the barangays.

" Without them, we cannot deliver our programs to our people," Marcos said.

He said the DA- Region 6 was also doing its best to support the fisherfolks and farmers for their recovery and rehabilitation.

Marcos assured that the national government will continue to support those individuals who were severely hit by the El Niño phenomenon as well as those who were affected by the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in Negros Occidental.

Marcos said about 9,000 families or 27,000 individuals were affected by the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon. The damages in the agriculture in Negros Occidental also reached P11 million which affected the 135 fishermen and farmers.

" In response to this challenge, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) distributed at least P24 million of assistance in Bago City, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Moises Padilla and Pontevedra," he said.

He added the Department of Agriculture (DA) is also conducting an assessment of the effect of the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon in the sectors of agriculture and fisherfolks to ensure the delivery of assistance.

Marcos noted that the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operation Center, the Livestock Rescue and Evacuation Center as well as the Provincial Veterinary Office are also ready to support those taking care of the animals in times of emergency or disaster.

Moreover, Marcos said he is also monitoring the implementation of projects in Negros Occidental such as the Bacolod Negros Occidental Economic Highway and the Asenso Yuhum Residences in Bacolod City.

He said the government will also continue the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) programs in various regions.

" Its purpose is to provide a temporary livelihood to those who have lost their jobs," he added.

Marcos noted that he's also excited to see the outcome of the projects, as well as the impact it will have on the economy since that Negros is now part of the new Negros Island Region.

" I promise that no farmer, or fisherman, or any Filipino will be left behind in our dream the Bagong Pilipinas," he said.

The activity was also attended by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, Bacolod City Lone District Representative Greg Gasataya, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian,

6th District Representative of Negros Occidental Mercedes Alvarez, 3rd District Representative Francisco Benitez, and 5th District Representative Emilio Yulo.

Mayor Benitez and Lacson also expressed their gratitude to Marcos for loving Negros Occidental and Bacolod City.

" We are very fortunate that you have selected Bacolod City and Negros Occidental as one of the implementations of the Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolks and Families program," Benitez said.

He said that it's a big help to the farmers and fisherfolks in Bacolod City and Negros Occidental.

" We are also taking this opportunity to thank you Mr. President for signing into law last June 13 Republic Act No. 12000, establishing Negros Island Region. Thank you, Mr. President for making our dream of one Negros a reality. We foresee a brighter future with the establishment of the NIR through coordinated development," he added.

Benitez said the President is providing relief to economic stress experienced by the farmers and fisherfolks, and promoting sustainable livelihoods.

" This strengthens the disaster resilience of our communities, thank you, Mr. President," he said./MAP