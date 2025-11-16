Marcos on Co’s allegation: I don’t want to even dignify what he is saying

In a video message posted on his social media account, Co said it was Marcos himself who ordered the insertion of P100 billion worth of projects in the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

Marcos also inspected the Jose Pepito Montilla Garcia Sr. National High School and Barangay Poblacion in Moises Padilla, as well as the evacuation center in La Castellana Elementary School in Barangay Robles and Bungahin Steel Bridge in La Castellana.

The towns of Moises Padilla and La Castellana were among the areas greatly affected by Typhoon Tino on November 4, 2025.

After the inspection, Marcos also conducted the situational briefing at La Castellana Municipal Hall along with the Cabinet secretaries, representatives of national government agencies, and local chief executives of affected local government units in central Negros Occidental to assess damages caused by Typhoon Tino and the rehabilitation efforts of the government.

La Castellana Vice Mayor Rhummyla Nicor-Mangilimutan said they have a total of 13,591 families affected in various barangays with 13 deaths and 14 persons missing.

Of the 13,591 families, 1,657 families composed of 5,819 individuals are currently sheltered in 27 evacuation centers in La Castellana.

For the infrastructure, four bridge -- Bungahin Bridge, Bungahin Hanging Bridge, San Luis Bridge and Cambagting Bridge -- were also damaged in La Castellana.

Aside from the families affected by the recent typhoon, Nicor-Mangilimutan also said that they also reminded the President about the families who were also affected by the Mount Kanlaon eruption.

She said these families located within the four-kilometer permanent danger zone of the volcano were not allowed to go home.

She added that the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) also promised to provide modular houses.

Nicor-Mangilimutan said Marcos also promised to take action immediately in terms of the damages in the town. (MAP)