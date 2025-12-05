Marcos visit postponed

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. postponed his trip to Bacolod City on Friday, December 5, 2025, due to Tropical Depression Wilma, Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said.

Benitez said President Marcos was supposed to visit the city on Friday for the official launching of “Oplan Kontra Baha,” a program aimed at addressing the city’s flooding problem.

He said the President rescheduled its visit here to inspect the city’s program on flooding.

" He was updated on what's happening here in Bacolod City," he added.

Benitez, who led the launching of "Oplan Kontra Baha" in Barangay 2, Bacolod City, said that they will conduct a clearing of all blockages in drainage through the use of vacuum sewer jet cleaner, and to deploy personnel to remove waste and debris.

He said the team, which composed of personnel from the City Government and Department of Public Works and Highways, will also conduct a regular dredging and cleaning of waterways to restore full flow, remove all illegal and unnecessary structures, waste build up as well as to implement strict and efficient waste management policies such as proper or strategic regular scheduling of garbage collection among others.

The lawmaker noted that they already identified the nine waterways in Bacolod include the Banago Creek, Mandalagan River, Mambuloc Creek, Maupay Creek, Lupit River, Magsungay River, Tangub Creek, Pahanocoy Creek and Sum-ag River.

On November 25 and 26,2025, several barangays were hit by flooding caused by strong winds and heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression Verbena and Tino.

Benitez also deployed at least 3,000 Tupad Program workers, dubbed “river warriors,” for a 10-day cleanup that began on November 27, 2025.

The operation aims to remove 2 million cubic meters of waste from rivers and creeks.

Benitez said that he will continue the program and he will hire more workers in January 2026 to reach their target for the clearing operations in the identified waterways.

He said the cleanup is a short-term solution to flooding, with long-term mitigation plans still being finalized.

The lawmaker also pledged personal support for equipment needs.

The launching was also attended by Mayor Greg Gasataya, Vice Mayor Claudio Puentevella, members of the City Council, DPWH Undersecretary Charles Calima Jr., Department of the Interior and Local Government-Bacolod, among others. (MAP)