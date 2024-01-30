MARCOS VS DUTERTE | Majority of local officials still supporting PBBM, Negros Occidental execs say

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Victorias City Mayor and Association of Chief Executives-Negros Occidental President Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez said the majority of the local officials are supportive of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. amid the political bickerings between the country’s top leader and the family of Vice President Sara Duterte.

"Many are still supporting this administration. In fact, we should always give an incumbent administration the opportunity to do service to the Filipino," Lacson said Monday, January 29.

He added, "We should not give the impression that the country is divided. If that happens, automatically business opportunities will just close their door and we have to wait for the next administration."

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, brother of the vice president said that Marcos should “resign” if he “does not have love and aspirations for the nation.

He made the statement on Sunday, January 28, at a gathering of thousands of supporters of former president Rodrigo Duterte and their leaders, who call themselves Maisug (brave).

For his part, Benitez said that based on his talks with some local officials, "We agree that we should give the president a chance. It's only been a year and a half and expectations are high and we really need to be unified at this time. The president and his team are doing the best for the betterment of the country."

The president is the only president that won the majority votes, he also said.

He said that he along with other officials of Victorias City was able to visit Duterte in Davao and he knows the mayor as a very gracious official.

"I was surprised. We didn't expect it to come from him. Everyone is free to say whatever they want as we are a democracy. I really wish for unity and betterment of our country and hope things will be better forward," Benitez added.

On the Bagong Pilipinas launching, Benitez said he attended the rally at the Quirino Grandstand on Sunday where the President made a speech. He was present along with several officials and members of the president's cabinet.

Benitez said Bagong Pilipinas is a much needed move.

"It stands for something that I also agree with. Ang Bagong Pilipino para sa Bagong Pilipinas according to President Marcos which is also being reverberated by the Presidential Communications Office should embody excellence, renovation, and progress in the daily routine. The Bagong Pilipinas theme is principled and accountable with the unified institution so it means changing and improving ourselves to be better Filipinos and good citizens of our country with institutions that are united and supporting and accountable government which is something I agree with," he added.

"Our country needs to improve amid the challenges,” he added.

Lacson, on the other hand, said he was not able to attend the Bagong Pilipinas rally.*