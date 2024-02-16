The Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes is every February 11. St. John II established that this day is also the World Day of the Sick, a day where the Roman Catholics pray for the sick and those suffering worldwide.

It is recalled that Our Lady of Lourdes showed herself to Bernadette Soubirous 14-year-old sickly girl in Lourdes, France. The place where they met eventually became a sanctuary for those who needed to heal and yes, miracles happened.

Here in Negros Occidental, there are churches in honor of Our Lady of Lourdes, and they celebrate her feast day every February 11. St. James the Greater Church in Talisay City has a grotto of Our Lady where miracles also happened.

Talan-awon ni Maria (TNM) Church in Murcia, Negros Occidental, commemorated the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, where our Lady’s image is overlooking the chapel.

This year’s theme: “Maria, aming Pag-asa at Kagalingan.”

Rev. Fr. Timothy Ma. De Belen of the Marian Missionaries of the Holy Cross (MMHC), TNM’s Chaplain and Administrator, gave an inspirational talk about our Loving Mother and St. Bernadette on February 10. He stated how wellness is important, not just physical, and emotional healing but also for spiritual healing. He also reminded us that sometimes our prayers are answered in another way.

A medical mission activity was held after the talk. Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical technicians, and other medical health professionals, as well as church volunteers offered their services for free. Trilab Diagnostic Laboratory gave assistance through blood sugar testing and others. Mel’s Angels Pharmacy and MDSB Drugmart also joined the medical mission. About one hundred fifty (150) adults and children availed themselves of the services. Medicines and snacks were also given to the patients.

The next day, on the day of the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes, a dawn procession was conducted, followed by the Healing Mass. Two more healing masses were scheduled for the day. Flowers and candles were offered to Mama Mary during the masses. A caravan after the 4pm mass culminated the feast.

Many attended the celebrations. Mr. Nene Rojas and family, who donated the land to MMHC, graced the occasion. Gov. Bong Lacson provided food packs for the church goers after the mass.

It was truly a weekend to remember. May we continue to love Mary, Mother of Jesus, our Mother as she intercedes for us to God.

The MMHC Murcia Community would like to thank everyone who has assisted them in their activities and also people who has continuously helped them.

Everyone is always welcome to visit Talan-awon ni Maria (TNM). The place is very peaceful. You can find solace in TNM. Many prayers have been heard. They also offer a place for recollections and retreats.

Please visit their Facebook page “Talan-awon ni Maria Church” for inquiries.*