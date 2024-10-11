Maria, Modelo sa Pagpangamuyo, Kaupod sa Pagkabalaan

October 10 was World Mental Health Day. This year, mental health in the workplace has been prioritized. Mental health matters for everyone whether at home, in school, or in your workplace.

I am happy to see that many are promoting mental health. Years ago, people would rather not talk about it. Today, almost everyone sees its importance.

A number of people and organizations have been sharing how to handle mental health concerns like handling stress. We are also reminded that it is okay to not be okay. As long as know that we are doing our best to make ourselves better and to ask for help when needed.

There are many ways to handle all our issues like practicing self-care, taking breaks, connecting with others, eating, praying and many more.

For a lot of people, praying and having a relationship with God, helps in getting through the day. Numerous Catholics also pray the rosary. Catholics do not worship Mama Mary. We honor, venerate, love, and respect Mama Mary.

Last October 3, the Marian Missionaries of the Holy Cross (MMHC) together with the Youth for Mary and Christ (YMC) once again had their Grand Rosary Mass Rally for Peace at the University of St. La Salle (USLS) Coliseum.

It was attended by more than a thousand students from Negros Occidental. Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson was also present, as well as some Councilors from Silay. Br. Kenneth Martinez, FSC, USLS President, and Br. Irwin Anthony Climaco, FSC also graced the occasion. Seminarians from Sacred Heart Seminary and Pallotine House also came.

Many religious sisters also joined the event. MMHC’s benefactors, sponsors, mission partners, and friends were also there. There were friends from the persons with disability (PWD) sector. The coliseum was packed.

The day started with the MMHC priests and brothers led the singing and dancing to set the mood. Several were familiar with the action songs and many joined them. It was followed by the entrance of Mama Mary while singing the Immaculate Mother.

Rev. Fr. Julius Ma. Dayandante, MMHC, gave an inspiration talk, in relation to the theme: “Maria, modelo sang pangamuyo, kaupod sa pagkabalaan.” He motivated those present especially youth to follow Mama Mary when praying. There is LSS - love, service, and sacrifice when praying. Let her be our model. We were also reminded again that we do not worship Mama Mary but we honor, venerate, love, and respect her.

The Coronation Rites followed after the talk with Governor Lacson putting the crown on Mama Mary.

The Holy Mass at 10:45 am was celebrated by Bacolod Bishop Patricio Buzon and was celebrated by twenty-five (25) MMHC priests. Bishop Buzon in his homily said that the devil is real. He encouraged everyone to fight the devil by praying earnestly and ask the intercession of the Blessed Mother. The devil is afraid of Mama Mary.

The activity ended with singing and dancing the action songs again. It was another morning of fun and a sense of fulfillment after praying the rosary and attending the mass.

It is timely that we had this rally for peace. We need to pray to stop the wars. Many also need peace of mind. Let us continue to pray for one another.

The Roman Catholic church respects other religions and is known to have worked together.

Take good care of your health. Love yourself. Have faith.