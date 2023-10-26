Marikudo Ati leader of Isabela town joins Dayaw 2023

The Isabela Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative and the Executive Assistant on Tourism, Culture, and Arts were among the hundreds of representatives from 40 various indigenous cultural communities across the country who joined Dayaw 2023 at the Metropolitan Theater and Arroceros Park in Manila City.

This year, the theme "Buhay na Dunong: Pagkamalikhain at Kalikasan" (Living Heritage: Creativity and Nature) highlighted IPs creativity and nature's richness sustain our living heritage.

Teresita "Dayku" Sinceda, the Marikudo Ati Leader, received the GAWAD GABAY PARA SA KATUTUBO in honor of her skill as the Cultural Master in preserving "Buhay na Dunong" at the School of Living Traditions and advancing indigenous cultures and traditions.

Sinceda was also among the panelists for the UGNAYAN Forum on Living Heritage: Creativity and Nature, alongside cultural workers from the different Schools of Living Traditions located in various areas of the country.

These includes Flora Gerdan (Ikalahan/Kalanguya), Olmigy Hagada (Tuwali/Ayangan/Kalanguya), Rennel Lavilla (Panay Bukidnon), Maria Todi (Tboli), and Julieta Melangan (Subanen), and guests from TESDA, NCIP, and CHED also discussed policies and programs on culture and the arts.

Meanwhile, Francis Ryan Pabiania was among three other representatives from Ilonggo/Hiligaynon/Akeanon and Kiniray-a cluster—who had an outreach program with Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila and visited the NCCA Leandro Locsin Auditorium for cultural demonstrations and performances.

According to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, October is Indigenous Peoples Month pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 1906 s. 2009, which is also in line with the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage. (PR)