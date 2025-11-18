‘Mass tampering’ of payslips for GSIS loans probed

THE Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) is now conducting a thorough investigation on the alleged mass falsification, or tampering of payslips of 32 employees of the General Services Office (GSO) for purposes of obtaining Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) loans.

City Legal Officer Karol Joseph Chiu said the 32 regular employees and their assistant department head, who signed their documents, were already given a notice to explain last week.

He said they were given five days to submit their explanations to the CLO.

Chiu noted that on November 12, 2025, Gilda Lluisma, GSO head, inquired from Management Information Technology Computer Services (MITCS) about the employees payroll in order to be finalized and processed.

Chiu said unfortunately, Lluisma was told that there was a problem because many of their employees have negative or no balances in their net pays.

He said they determined that many of GSO employees allegedly tampered their payslip in order to avail themselves of the GSIS loan.

He added that when they checked at MITCS and have the quick response (QR) code, they found out that indeed said payslips were tampered/falsified.

"When we scan the QR codes details show that their net pays amounted to P5,000 plus only (excess of pesos only) while their net pays on their payslip amounted to P7, 000 which the GSO's head was informed as the amount required in order to avail of the loan," Chiu said.

He said all the documents submitted to the GSIS were signed by the GSO's department head.

He added the 32 employees processed their loan applications after Typhoon Tino (declaration of state of calamity), when they applied for calamity, computer and multi-purpose loans.

Chiu said their loans were already approved and released by the GSIS.

He said the incident report was submitted by Lluisma to the CLO.

As part of the preliminary administrative inquiry, the CLO already sent a letter to the GSIS office asking them to submit the Certified True Copies of GSIS Loan Documents, which include the loan applications and payslips actually used or submitted in support of the GSIS loans of the 32 employees.

Chiu said they will also submit their report to the GSIS. (MAP)