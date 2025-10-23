MassKara Festival 2025 earns P17M from food park sales

THE recently concluded MassKara Festival 2025 generated P17.06 million in total food park sales across two of Bacolod City’s main festival zones, the Bacolod City Public Plaza and the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) Grounds, from October 1 to 19, 2025.

This figure is based on final declarations submitted by participating concessionaires to the Bacolod Gugma Foundation Inc. (BGFI), the organizer of this year’s festival, affirming MassKara’s role as a key source of livelihood for local small business owners and vendors.

Rodney Mitz Ascalon, festival director and BGFI president, said the Bacolod City Public Plaza led in overall sales, generating P11.87 million.

Of this amount, grilling stalls brought in the highest revenue at P8.82 million, reflecting Bacolodnons’ and tourists’ strong preference for grilled street food, especially during nighttime festivities.

He noted that the final week of the festival, October 11 to 19, accounted for over P5.8 million in grilling sales alone, indicating a sharp rise in consumer activity leading into the highlight events.

Ascalon added that food carts earned P2 million, while dry goods vendors made P1.03 million, showing that non-food offerings continued to attract steady patronage throughout the three-week celebration.

The Public Plaza housed a total of 79 vendors, including 29 grilling kiosk operators, 20 food cart vendors, and 30 dry goods sellers.

“These figures highlight how the plaza remains not only a cultural centerpiece but also a thriving marketplace, providing economic opportunities for micro-entrepreneurs, family-run businesses, and seasonal sellers who often rely on MassKara for their biggest income period of the year,” Ascalon said.

At the Bacolod City Government Center Grounds, total declared sales reached P5.19 million, with grilling stalls again leading the charge at P4.79 million.

The most lucrative period at the BCGC was also during the final week of festivities (October 15–19), when grilling kiosks alone generated more than P2 million in sales.

Ascalon said food carts at the BCGC contributed an additional P396,415, with consistent increases as foot traffic intensified during nightly programs and family-oriented activities.

Although no specific sales data was submitted for dry goods at the BCGC, Ascalon said vendor participation remained strong, with 26 dry goods concessionaires joining 20 grilling kiosks and 12 food cart vendors, totaling 58 entrepreneurs at the site.

Comparatively, he said, the Public Plaza outperformed the BCGC in all three categories — grilling, food carts, and overall vendor earnings — largely due to its central location, longer operating hours, and heavier foot traffic during MassKara’s main events.

However, he added that the BCGC provided a more spacious, family-oriented experience, drawing large crowds particularly in the final stretch of the celebration.

Ascalon emphasized that the reported sales figures reflect more than just commercial success.

“Each peso earned tells a story of community resilience, entrepreneurial spirit, and cultural pride. This year, MassKara lived up to its promise of inclusivity. We didn’t just fill the streets with smiles — we filled homes with income and hope,” Ascalon said.

In total, more than 130 small and medium-sized vendors benefited directly from the festival food parks, underscoring MassKara’s dual identity as both a celebration of culture and an economic platform.

Ascalon also disclosed that the P17.06 million in recorded sales does not yet include income from other festival zones, roaming vendors, or unofficial stalls, suggesting that the festival’s overall financial impact may be significantly higher. (MAP)