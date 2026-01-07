MassKara Festival dancers to perform at Sinulog Festival

THE MassKara Festival dancers of Bacolod City will perform in Sinulog Festival in Cebu City on January 18, 2026.

Secretary to the Mayor Atty. Marty Go said they received an invitation from the Festival director of Sinulog for the MassKara Festival dancers of the City.

He said Barangay Tangub dancers, a champion of the MassKara Festival street dance and arena competition in 2025, will represent the city.

He added the Sinulog Festival organizer will also provide P1.5 million for the city's dancers.

Go noted that they already held a meeting with the City Tourism Office and the officials of Barangay Tangub for finalizing their trip.

Go said the dancers will travel on January 16 and they will perform during the grand parade on January 18.

He said Barangay Tangub, led by its Captain Noli Villarosa, is composed of at least 200 contingents, adding that they will return on January 20.

Moreover, Bacolod City also received an invitation from Dinagyang Festival organizer in Iloilo City on January 23, which is more on electric MassKara competition.

However, he said there's no confirmation yet if it will push through.

Aside from Cebu and Iloilo, he added that they also received an invitation from the Hong Kong government on February 15, 2026, and they are still finalizing the details. (MAP)