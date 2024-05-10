MassKara Festival dancers to perform in Italy

The MassKara Festival dancers from Barangay Granada will perform in Italy from June 29 to 30 this year, Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council committee on tourism, said Friday, May 10.

Villarosa said the Consul General of the Philippines in Milan, Italy already released the official list of delegates who will travel from June 27 to July 3.

He said the MassKara Festival dancers will perform at the Philippine Independence Day celebration of the Diwa Fiesta Europa.

“It’s a yearly event in Milan in partnership with the Consul General,” he added.

Villarosa noted that, as the champions of the 2023 MassKara Festival, Barangay Granada dancers will perform in Europe.

Villarosa said they will bring 15 dancers with the village chief of the barangay, including some members of the City Council.

Aside from the stage performance, he said the MassKara dancers will also join the street dance.

He added that all the expenses will be shouldered by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

“This will be the first time that the MassKara Festival dancers will be performing in Europe,” Villarosa said.*