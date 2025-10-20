MassKara Festival generally peaceful

THE just-concluded 46th MassKara Festival was generally peaceful throughout its 19-day run, with zero casualties and no major incidents reported in various areas of Bacolod City.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, chief of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office, said that under the leadership of Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, PRO-NIR director, a comprehensive security and public safety plan was implemented to ensure a safe and orderly festival.

She said the deployment included augmentation forces from PRO-6, PRO-NIR, and the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), supported by force multipliers, local government units, and partner agencies.

“These coordinated efforts were directed toward maintaining peace and order, managing crowd control, and providing immediate assistance to festivalgoers throughout the celebration,” she added.

Throughout the festival, Malong said no major untoward incidents were reported.

She noted that within the festival sites, no major crimes were recorded, including cases of physical injury, theft, rape, robbery, murder, homicide, carnapping, or motornapping.

“This record highlights the success of intensified police visibility, efficient crowd control, and strategic coordination among security forces and partner agencies,” Malong said.

She added that outside the festival areas, only minimal incidents were recorded—specifically one case of physical injury, five cases of theft, and one homicide—all of which were promptly addressed by responding police units.

In terms of traffic-related incidents, she said a total of eight cases of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property and seven cases of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries were reported. These were immediately responded to by traffic enforcement and emergency units to prevent further harm.

Malong said the PRO-NIR’s anti-illegal drugs campaign also yielded significant results, with 23 operations leading to the confiscation of 1,615.824 grams of illegal drugs valued at P10,987,603.20.

She said PRO-NIR remains fully committed to its mission of protecting the people of Negros Island and ensuring that every festivity is celebrated in a safe, secure, and peaceful environment. (MAP)