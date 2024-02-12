MassKara Festival joins 2024 Cathay int’l CNY in Hong Kong

The City of Bacolod through the City Tourism Development Office conducted a pre-event briefing Tuesday with Barangay Granada officials and MassKara Festival Dancers in preparation for the 2024 Cathay International Chinese New Year in Hong Kong on February 10 to 12.

Champion performing group from Barangay Granada, Bacolod City is the sole representative of the Philippines among the 16 International performing groups from the following countries, namely: USA, Australia, New Zealand, China, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, and Philippines.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board fully supports the international travel and performance of the 40 Bacolod contingent to Hong Kong.

The group will leave Bacolod via Manila to Hong Kong on February 8 and will return from Hong Kong via Manila to Bacolod on February 13.

The Bacolod Masskara Dancers are scheduled to perform on February 10, Saturday during the 2024 Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade in Hong Kong.

The 3-day event will also feature local group performers and a float parade.

Present during the briefing Tuesday were Ma. Teresa Manalili, Chief Tourism Operations Officer; Granada Barangay Captain Armando Vito; Alfredo Talimodao, former Barangay Captain of Granada; Jeskah Madayag, Senior Tourism Operations Officer; Care Memoria, Tourism photographer; Liana Reynes, Tourism administrative staff Joedem Casabuena, Mark Philip Lamirez, Romnick Rafael, choreographers, and Granada MassKara Dancers. (PR)