MassKara Festival to kick off in 2 venues

THE MassKara Festival 2025 will officially open on October 1 at 5 p.m. with two venues, Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) and the Bacolod Public Plaza.

The Bacolod Gugma Foundation Inc., an overall organizer of the 2025 MassKara Festival, described this year’s dual staging as a way to bring the celebration closer to more people.

Festival director Rodney Mitz Ascalon said the BCGC remains the festival’s modern centerpiece, while the Public Plaza will once again shine with its classic charm, adding cultural depth to the festivities.

“With this setup, we want to maximize the vibrancy of our public spaces. The Plaza is not only a heritage landmark but also a stage where Bacolodnons and visitors alike can feel the pulse of MassKara,” Ascalon said.

He said this year’s Plaza programming promises a strong lineup of performances and activities, giving added value to the downtown area and ensuring that the heart of the city beats in sync with the festival’s biggest moments.

He added that the simultaneous opening symbolizes the theme “One Smile, One City,” uniting Bacolod through both tradition and modernity.

The grand opening heats up as organizers will bring Repakol Band as the main headliner at the Bacolod public plaza, while the OPM sensation Silent Sanctuary and Elias J. TV Band will also at the BCGC.

The October 1 dual-venue opening will mark the start of 19-day calendar of concerts, cultural event, competitions, and the world-famous MassKara Street and Arena Dance showdown. (MAP)