Mayor asks council to amend provision in BacCHP ordinance

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has asked the City Council to amend the provision of an ordinance establishing guidelines and procedures in the availment of the Bacolod City Comprehensive Health Program (BacCHP).

Benitez said Tuesday, December 5, that under the ordinance, the city is only limited to paying P15,000 on the hospital bills of the BacCHP beneficiaries.

He said currently, most of the beneficiary cases have above P15,000 bill payments.

“That is why, we are asking the city council to amend the provision because it is limiting only to P15,000, so if their bill is P30,000, how can we pay the remaining amount since I cannot give P15,000 from the BacCHP and another P15,000 from another sources. It will be a double payment,” he added.

The mayor said that for now, for those who have more than P15,000 in hospital bills, the city is using financial assistance from other programs of the city to pay the bills of the BacCHP beneficiaries.

“The City Council should amend the provision to allow us more flexibility to be able to address the concerns of the BacCHP,” Benitez said.

He said that this year, the city government allotted a total of P50 million for the implementation of the BacCHP program.

Moreover, BacCHP Officer Mae Cuaycong said as of May this year, they already issued a total of 28,000 BacCHP cards to indigent beneficiaries in various barangays.

During the same period, she said they already accommodated a total of 900 patients confined to different partnered hospitals.

The City Government of Bacolod earlier signed an agreement with the South Bacolod General Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Bacolod Adventist Medical Center, Bacolod Queen of Mercy Hospital, and Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital for the implementation of BacCHP.

Benitez said the hospitals will no longer ask for a downpayment from the BacCHP card holder.

“Once you are admitted in the private hospitals and you are BacCHP card holder, the hospital will not ask you for a downpayment and they will accommodate the patient,” he said.

He added it’s the target of the city to distribute at least 80,000 BacCHP cards by the end of December this year, to various barangay beneficiaries.

Benitez disclosed that they already encoded the names of the 80,000 BacCHP beneficiaries and it is only pending validation with the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) for their number.*