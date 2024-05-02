Mayor best oral presenter in int’l research confab

Mayor Raymund Tongson brings honor to Himamaylan City as her received the award as Best Oral Presenter in the recently concluded 2nd International Conference for Higher Education Research of the Philippine Association of Institutions for Research, Inc.

Mayor Tongson presented his study “Economic and Social Benefits and Challenges in the Implementation of Infrastructure Projects in a Component City in Negros Occidental.”

Tongson said that he wouldn’t be able to present the findings of his thesis paper without the city government and people of Himamaylan backing this endeavor.

He presented his paper online via Zoom conference which was attended by various researchers in the group.

“I pursued this thesis because I wanted to promote data-driven programs and projects in the City of Himamayalan,” he said.

He said he is very particular in implementing programs and projects in Himamaylan, “that’s why I made sure that the study I was pursuing could be used by our city government offices to deliver science-and-needs-based approach.”

Tongson is currently his Master's Degree in Public Administration and Governance from the University of Negros Occidental - Recoletos.

The city mayor also holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of St. La Salle.

“This is another proof that working hard and smart will lead to good results,” said Tongson. (PR)