Mayor: Ched order clears 54 BCC graduates to take LET in September

THE 54 Education graduates of Bacolod City College (BCC) from Batch 2025 can now take the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) in September, following the release of a Special Order from the Commission on Higher Education (Ched) last week, Mayor Greg Gasataya said.

Gasataya said the issuance of the Special Order clears the graduates to proceed with their LET applications, resolving months of uncertainty regarding their eligibility and giving hope and relief to aspiring educators.

He said the concern was formally raised as early as August 2025 and required extensive coordination with Ched to address compliance issues, particularly the lack of qualified academic signatories needed for the Special Order.

Of the number, 25 graduates are from the Bachelor of Secondary Education (BSEd) program majoring in Mathematics, while 29 are from BSEd majoring in Filipino.

“We received this concern last August. There were many details that needed to be ironed out because Ched approval was required. We worked on it step by step until the matter was finalized during our meeting on December 22, 2025. By the first week of January, everything was already in place,” Gasataya said.

He said the graduates could not be issued a Special Order without full compliance with Ched requirements, including qualified academic officials and faculty specializing in Mathematics and Filipino.

To obtain the required document from Ched, he added that the institution must first comply with specific requirements.

The mayor explained that they need a dean, teachers, and program heads who specialize in Mathematics and Filipino.

Gasataya said these were not in place before, which is why there were no authorized signatories when the students graduated.

“When I assumed office, we immediately worked to secure teachers with the proper expertise in Mathematics and Filipino. Once these requirements were complied with, Ched promptly issued the Special Order, as this was the only remaining requirement,” he said.

He added that without a Special Order, Ched could even order the closure of the program due to non-compliance. That is why they facilitated and pursued this matter diligently.

Gasataya also assured the graduates that the City Government remains committed to supporting their board examination preparations.

“We will not abandon this effort. We are finalizing the review assistance and the necessary requirements to ensure that you will have something to use for your preparation. It may not be big, but at least there is support. We will find ways to assist you so the burden will be lighter,” Gasataya said.

He said this issue will no longer be a problem for future batches because it has already been resolved.

“Good luck and God bless. We are hopeful that you will not only take the exam but also pass,” he added.

With the issuance of the Ched Special Order, the mayor said that all succeeding batches graduating under BSEd major in Filipino and BSEd major in Mathematics will be eligible to take the LET, ensuring better opportunities for future aspiring educators in Bacolod City.

Moreover, the graduates also expressed relief and gratitude following the announcement of the mayor.

Jusin Junsay, a BSEd Filipino graduate from Barangay Vista Alegre, who is currently working as an SK Kagawad while looking for work, said the approval allowed them to finally breathe easy after months of uncertainty.

“We are very thankful for the effort extended to us. We are truly grateful. It feels like we can finally breathe freely knowing that we can now pursue the LET,” Junsay said.

Louiela Rose Ambata, a BSEd Mathematics graduate from Barangay Mansilingan, who is currently working from home as a Virtual Assistant, also said that they nearly lost hope after learning about issues concerning their application and school accreditation.

“Thank you, Mayor, because this gives us relief. We are very grateful that we will be able to take the LET this September. Last December, we almost lost hope when we were told that our application might not be approved due to accreditation concerns. We are fortunate that this was resolved, and now we can move forward with our dreams,” Ambata said. (MAP)