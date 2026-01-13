Mayor clarifies installation of CCTV

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has clarified that only the companies with a capitalization of more than P3 million are required to put up a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera for securing a business permit.

This was after the Office of the Building Official (OBO) earlier announced that the installation of CCTV is required for the issuance and renewal of business permit.

Gasataya said Ordinance 600, or the CCTV ordinance, was approved in 2012 and mandates banks, financial institutions, and business establishments with a minimum capital of P3 million to install CCTV systems within their premises to enhance security and crime prevention.

"So if you have a sari-sari store, with a capitalization of at least P50,000, you are not required to install a CCTV for the processing of a business permit," he said.

Engineer Orlando Dalipe Jr., Annual Inspection Division head of OBO, earlier said they will issue a clearance only after establishments comply with City Ordinance 600.

Moreover, the mayor also lauded the cooperation and participation of the taxpayers in the city's Business One-Stop-Shop (Boss) at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

Stela Rose Rayos, Business Permits and Licensing Office head, said as of January 9, 2026, they registered a total of 10,148 business permit applications, posting an increase of 44.18 percent compared to last year.

City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) showed that from January 5 to 10, 2026, the city's collection in business tax reached P39,362,240.39 compared to P27,299,468.81 collection in the same period in 2025.

Rayos said in the same period, they already issued a total of 520 Mayor's Permit.

In 2025, Business Permits and Licensing Office registered at least 24,000 business permit applications.

The City Council earlier approved the extension of the Boss and the deadline for the payment of business taxes, fees, and charges until March 31, 2026, at the BCGC.

They approved an ordinance granting the request of Gasataya to extend the deadline for the application and renewal of Business Permits and Licenses in the city until March 31.

The ordinance, authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, provides that businesses that pay on or before February 28, 2026 shall continue to avail themselves of the 10 percent discount on business permit fees.

Meanwhile, payments made after February 28, 2026 until March 31, 2026 shall be accepted without penalties or surcharges, giving business owners additional time to comply without incurring extra charges.

The Boss has occupied the BCGC’s lobby and second floor for the processing of barangay clearances on January 5, 2026 and supposed to end on January 20. (MAP)