Mayor congratulates Himamaylanon athletes for success in WVRAA

City Mayor Raymund Tongson congratulates the young Himamaylanons who brought home medals in the recent 2024 Western Visayas Regional Athletic Association held in the province of Negros Occidental.

“We are immensely proud of our young athletes, coaches, teachers, and parents. This is just a testament that when effort and support come together, everything will be rewarded,” Tongson said.

He also congratulated all Himamaylanons who participated in the regional meet adding that reaching the WVRAA is already a feat on itself.

As part of the Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Team of Negros Occidental, Arzequel Arabejo brought home the Gold Medal with his teammates from various places in the province of Negros Occidental.

The Men's Artistic Gymnastics events were held in St. Scholastica's Academy.

Arabejo and his coach, Daniel Tiaga, are thankful for the love that gave them the strength to win the championship.

Keith Academia, who is a student of Himamaylan National High School, brought home the Silver Medal in Taekwondo - Kyurogi (Secondary - Boys).

According to Academia, this is the first time he has entered the regional level sports competition, he is proud and happy with his progress. He added that the support of his family and HNHS was the reason why he brought home the medal.

Madelyn Leon of Sibucao Integrated School also brought home the Bronze Medal in the 3000 meter run which was held at Panaad Park and Stadium.

The Himaya DanceSport Team also won several medals during the regional meet.

In the Juvenile Modern Standard category, Kerth Sanri Salazar and Elizabeth Atilano won the Gold Medal Grade E Single Dance Viennese Waltz; Gold Medal Grade E in Single Dance Quickstep; Silver Medal Grade E Single Dance Slow Waltz; Bronze Medal Grade E Single Dance Tango; and Bronze Medal Grade E Single Dance Foxtrot. They were also finalists in the Grade A Top 6.

For Junior Modern Standard category, Wildy Sheen Mater and Jeremy Julianne Cervañez won Bronze Medals in Grade E Single Dance Slow Waltz; Grade E Single Dance Tango; Grade E Single Dance Viennese Waltz; Grade E Single Dance Foxtrot; Grade E Single Dance Quickstep. They were also finalists in the Grade A Top 6.

Setter Ike Julaton of the Bacolod City secondary boys volleyball team, who hails from Brgy. Carabalan, earned the honor of Most Valuable Player in Palarong Panlalawigan and Best Setter in the WVRAA meet. (PR)