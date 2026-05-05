Mayor inks lease agreement for WTE project

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has signed a lease agreement with Forza Development Corporation (FDC) for the use of a 10-hectare property for the development of a waste-to-energy (WTE) project in Barangay Felisa.

Gasataya and Sheryl Chua, FDC president, signed the contract at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Monday, May 4, 2026.

On April 29, 2026, the City Council approved the request of Gasataya for authority to sign a lease agreement with FDC for a P4-billion WTE project in Barangay Felisa.

FDC will develop the facility within the city’s sanitary landfill under the Bacolod Integrated Recycling and Technological Hub (Birth) WTE Industrial Zone.

Gasataya said the agreement covers only the lease of the property.

"No mention of the technology that will be used for the said project because it should be approved by the Department of Energy (DOE), this lease agreement is only for the property within the city's sanitary landfill," he said.

The mayor said the project will go through with the process of the DOE.

Gasataya said the lease agreement spans 25 years, with an annual rental fee of P1.01 million.

On April 14, 2026, the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) endorsed the project to the mayor, awarding it to FDC as the highest calculated responsive bidder.

“This forms part of our broader initiative to establish a waste-to-energy project in Bacolod, which has been prioritized by the DOE,” Gasataya said.

He said the project will be developed at no cost to the City Government.

Pending evaluation and approval from the DOE, the mayor also expressed optimism that the project will generate employment opportunities and boost the local economy through revenue shares from power generation. (MAP)