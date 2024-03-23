‘Mayor is transparent, consultative, action-oriented’

Since Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez took the reins of governance of Bacolod City in 2022, he has observed three qualities of effective leadership- transparency, consultative, and action-oriented, lawyer Ceasar Distrito, spokesperson of the mayor, said Friday, March 22.

This is after some critics of the mayor claimed that Benitez wants power and control.

“The mayor is working hard to fulfill and achieve his promises to his constituents to lead Bacolod to become a super city,” Distrito said.

He said the mayor has embraced open governance where the people can see what the government is doing.

“He has required not only elected city officials to be accountable but also city government department heads and employees. They had seen it themselves on how Mayor Albee had instilled accountability to all the city officials and employees since he assumed office,” he added.

Distrito noted that he has constantly consulted city executives, sectoral representatives, and barangay officials on how to address the different problems faced by Bacolod.

"He doesn't make any decisions based on personal whims and caprices nor political favor. He always thinks what’s best for the people and Bacolod," he pointed out.

In his pursuit to resolve the different concerns immediately and sometimes out of his frustration to see immediate action and result, Distrito said that Benitez spends from his personal resources.

Will it be bad for him to use his money to help his constituents? Distrito asked.

He said that Benitez spends time even on weekends to conduct meetings, inspect projects, and meet ordinary residents around the city.

“He goes to the barangays and talks to ordinary people and consults them on various issues, away from the prying eye of the public and the media. That is how he gets feedback,” he added.

"So to say that the mayor wants power and control is misleading and without basis. He doesn't need to be mayor if he only wants power. With his stature in Philippine society, he can be powerful and influential. But he doesn't need that. In fact, after he ended his three-term tenure in Congress, he took a rest, despite the numerous clamor for him to run for any other position. Indi si Mayor kapit tuko sa pwesto,” Distrito said.

Distrito disclosed that Benitez wants to uplift the lives of the people of Bacolod by giving them government services and programs and most especially the dignity as citizens that they deserve.*