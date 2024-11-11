Mayor Javi Benitez confirms breakup with actress Sue Ramirez

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez has ended months of speculations after he confirmed ended his five-year relationship with actress Sue Ramirez.

Benitez came up with an official statement over the weekend after videos of Ramirez having a kissing scene with actor Dominic Roque in Siargao went viral on social media. It is not yet confirmed if the two are having a relationship.

Roque became controversial early this year after his breakup with actress Bea Alonzo. The two were already engaged and had already set their wedding.

Benitez in his official statement said, “For the last five years, as Inday Sue and Toto Javi, two Negrosanons from different worlds, we built a world of our own. It was full of love, dreams, laughter, and all the ups and downs in a relationship where you shared your life with someone.

There were no outside forces, just two hearts finding their way together. Four months have passed since our paths quietly and respectfully went their separate ways.

I look back with so much gratitude for the smiles, the laughter, and all the little joys we shared. Sue is a beautiful soul, a gem in the entertainment world, a true talent who showed me that love can be both fierce and gentle.

I wish her nothing but happiness and the love she deserves.

Here’s to those good times, held close to my heart and to the grace of whatever lies ahead. I hope she continues to share her God-given talent with many more, touching lives as she has touched mine."

Ramirez in her social media account only posted photos of her on a beach with the caption, " If life isn't a bit chaotic, you're not living the rock and roll."(TDE)