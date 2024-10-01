Mayor Javi Benitez gets growing support for congressional bid

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez is getting growing support for his bid to run for congressman of the 3rd district of Negros Occidental for the 2025 elections.

"To those who have endorsed me regardless of local political affiliation, I want to sincerely thank each of you. I'm humbled to hear that your support isn't based on my family name, material things, or any outward traits, but because of the positive changes we've been able to achieve in Victorias City over the past two years.

It's clear that, despite any differences, we all share the same hope: to see progress and prosperity for our people. This shared vision brings us together, and I'm committed to continuing our work to build a stronger, more inclusive Tersero Distrito for everyone," Benitez said in a statement.

Earlier, Mayoral candidate Samuel Siote, who will run as Mayor in Talisay City, and incumbent Mayor Joedith Gallego in Silay City expressed their support for Benitez.

Siote, a former vice mayor, will be going up against Rowena Lizares, wife of incumbent mayor Neil Lizares while Gallego will run against former mayor Mark Golez.

Lizares and Golez are known allies of the Benitez clan in the 3rd district of the province.

The younger Benitez will replace his uncle as representative of the district in Congress. (TDE)