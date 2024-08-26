Mayor Javi Benitez to reveal political plans this October

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez said he will decide on his future political plans for the coming 2025 elections before October this year.

"I am torn in between," Benitez said referring to whether he will make a re-election as Mayor of Victorias City or run for Congressman in the Third District of the province.

His father, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo "Albee" Benitez and his uncle Newly appointed TESDA Secretary Jose Francisco Benitez are prodding him to run for a higher position.

Benitez said he is in the process of consultation in Victorias City and that it is about to finish.

" It's heartwarming to get the endorsements of the former congressman and the present one," Benitez said.

He also got the endorsement through a resolution of the Municipal Officials of E.B. Magalona through a resolution.

" We will decide on a team. I want the projects and programs in Victorias City will continue. I want the long-term and short-term projects to continue and jive with my plans," Benitez added.

About the possibility of his mother Nikki Benitez and his girlfriend Actress Sue Ramirez possibly joining politics and running in Victorias City, Benitez said that Inday Sue is capable of doing things in public service though she is an American citizen.

His mother, Nikki has been in public service and has been doing medical missions and other community service-related works through her " Nikki Cares" projects. (TDE)