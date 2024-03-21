Mayor Javi recounts milestones in midterm report

Victorias City Mayor Miguel Javier "Javi" Benitez delivered his Midterm Report before members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Victorias during the council's 72nd session presided over by Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III.

It was held at the City's Sports and Amusement Center on March 18.

Mayor Benitez's midterm accomplishments were a testament to the remarkable achievements that Victorias City has accomplished under his leadership.

These accomplishments are a result of the six-point agenda that focuses on Dynamic Governance, Diversified Economy, Dignified Human Settlement, Disaster Resilient Community, Education for All, and Universal Healthcare.

The mayor highlighted the city’s digitization programs, tourism accommodation assets, and disaster-resilient communities. The Sidlak Residential Complex, the Victorias City Command and Evacuation Center, and Project VECTOR are all examples of the city's commitment to building a better future.

Mayor Benitez's mention of the big-ticket project, Sidlak Learning Technologies, and the health programs of the City Health Office further demonstrates the city's dedication to education and healthcare.

The City's partnerships with various organizations, including the Mingo MingGrow Protocol, GCash Digital Service Payment Acceptance and Digital Funds Disbursement, and Carabao-based Business Improvement Network, show the city's willingness to collaborate for the betterment of its citizens.

Mayor Benitez's speech was a call to action for all Victorias City citizens to continue working towards a brighter future.

His words inspire his constituents to strive for excellence and to work together to achieve our goals.