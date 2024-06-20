Mayor meets with DOST-VI

Mayor Albee Benitez discusses with representatives coming from the Department of Science and Technology - Region VI (DOST-VI) and the Local Economic Development and Department of Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions with regards to fostering further economic development for the city at the City Mayor's Office, Bacolod City Government Center last June 19.

Present were DOST Asst. RD for Technical Operations Dr. Naomi Cossette R. Luis, Provincial Director Engr. Allan Francis P. Dara-ug, Asst. PD Engr. Glady T. Reyes, Sr. SRS Engr. Fedi Marie C. Lima, SRS II Engr. Russel Renz R. Garcia, DLEDIP Head Dr. Mae Llamas and Secretary to the Mayor Atty. Karol Joseph Chiu.

The meeting highlighted two main events including the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between DOST-VI and the City of Bacolod, assigning and recognizing DLEDIP as the office that will implement the project entitled, "Accelerate Leadership for Philippine Startup Advancement (ALPHA) Bacolod Accelerator" which will be funded under DOST's Grants-in-Aid (GIA) Program.

The coordination meeting highlighted the ceremonial signing of the MOA and the turnover of the Year 1 grant amounting to PhP 1.5 Million. The project is expected to run for three years with a total grant of PhP 3 Million throughout this period.