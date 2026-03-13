Mayor orders probe into ‘mass shooting threat’ in school

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has ordered the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) to conduct a thorough investigation on the alleged mass shooting threat against a private school in the city.

Gasataya said the City Government has been alerted to a social media post alleging a mass shooting threat against a private school in Bacolod City on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

Acting promptly, he said authorities secured the area, while the school prudently shifted to online classes to protect its students and personnel.

"I am in direct coordination with BCPO officer-in-charge Colonel Eugene Rebadomia, and Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) and additional police units have been deployed around the campus to maintain order and ensure public safety," he added.

The mayor noted that the matter has been referred to the PNP Cybercrime Unit, and investigative leads are actively being pursued.

Gasataya said closed circuit television systems on campus have been checked and confirmed operational to support the ongoing investigation.

“Anyone responsible for issuing or spreading threats that sow fear and endanger our people will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The safety of our students, educators, and families in Bacolod City is absolute,” he said.

The mayor urged the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information as authorities continue with the investigation.

On Thursday, the private school temporarily suspended the face-to-face classes and shifted to online class.

Major Eugene Tolentino, commander of Police Station 2, said that a social media post circulated on Thursday morning claiming that a mass shooting would occur at the school because of the resumption of face-to-face classes.

He said the post was reported to the police and they responded around 7:30 a.m.

On a Facebook post, the school principal said that they resumed the classes on March 13, 2026, and informed the public that the recent threat at the school has been investigated and found to be false.

It added that the school has taken all necessary steps to assess the situation and ensure the safety of their students, teachers, and staff.

"We want to assure you that everything is under control, and we remain committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone," the school principal said. (MAP)