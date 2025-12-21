Mayor orders probe into ‘spoiled food’ served on employees day

BACOLOD City Mayor Greg Gasataya has ordered all department and office heads to submit written reports based on feedback from their respective personnel and staff on the alleged spoiled food served during the Employees Day on December 19, 2025 at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

The event was organized by the officers of the Bacolod City Government Employees Union (BCGEU).

Gasataya said numerous employees, including department and office heads, have reported concerns regarding allegedly spoiled food served during the event.

“Such reports are deeply troubling and warrant a thorough and immediate investigation,” he said.

He added the annual Employees Day is one of the most sought after events of the year for all workers in the government.

In recognition of its significance, the mayor noted that the City Government of Bacolod ensured that full support and assistance were extended to the BCGEU as the official organizers.

“For this year’s celebration on December 19, a total of P3.2 million was disbursed through a cash advance facilitated by BCGEU president, Mr. Erry Lagtapon. This amount covered all expenses, including the food for the 6,650 attendees,” Gasataya said.

“We have already directed all department and office heads to submit detailed written reports, and a meeting with BCGEU officers has been scheduled to address this matter urgently,” he added.

The mayor stressed that this incident is both disappointing and unacceptable.

Gasataya said it is common sense that due diligence and the highest standards of care are observed in the preparation and handling of food provided to the employees as they deserve nothing less.

He said the health and safety of the city’s workforce must never be compromised due to negligence or mismanagement of the organizers.

“We will get to the bottom of this. This shall never happen again. Our workers deserve better,” he added.

Lagtapon, meanwhile, said they will release their official statement as soon as it is available. (MAP)