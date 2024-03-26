Mayor orders probe on alleged consumption of confiscated fish by CLO Enforcement Team

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered the City Legal Office (CLO) to conduct an investigation on the alleged consumption of the confiscated fish by the members of the CLO-Enforcement Team at the Libertad Public Market.

Lawyer Caesar Distrito, spokesperson of Benitez, said Monday, March 25, that the CLO was tasked to conduct motu proprio investigation to determine the allegation of the vendors against the members of the enforcement team.

He said based on the initial investigation by the CLO, it was determined that there was a proper protocol when it involved perishable items and were turned over to a charitable institution.

He added there was also a record that they reported it to the police and that they acted based on the protocol required in the confiscation of the items from the illegal vendors.

Last week, one of the market vendors complained that one of the members of the CLO-Enforcement Team was seen cooking the fish that were confiscated from them for an alleged illegal vending outside the Libertad Public Market.

It was posted on social media.

Rey Demisana, head of the CLO-Enforcement Unit, earlier said the incident happened in Libertad Public Market on March 21, but he denied that the confiscated fish was consumed by a member of the CLO-Enforcement team.

“Our member was cooking his dish and someone took a picture and posted it on social media,” he said.

He added that all the confiscated products were also documented by the enforcement team including the donated products with a receipt.

Moreover, Distrito said Benitez assured the complainants that if they have a proof, they should submit it to the City Mayor’s Office or CLO and they will act on the complaint accordingly.

“It’s also unfair that they will only base it on the picture posted on social media to determine the guilt of the respondents, so it’s better that they should file a complaint to follow the process,” he said.

Distrito disclosed that the mayor constantly reminded the city employees to be honest in delivering the services to the people of Bacolod.*