Mayor seeks water security plan for Bacolod

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Monday asked the Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) to submit a water security plan as he noted the failure of PrimeWater Infrastructure Corp., Baciwa's joint venture agreement partner, to improve supply in the past four years.

"I have communicated with Baciwa. I'm asking for a water security plan. It would not address (the water shortage) due to El Niño, but in overall direction, planning perspective, where are we when it comes to water supply," Benitez said in a press conference.

Since last month, water rationing has been scheduled in various villages experiencing shortage, including certain areas in Barangay Mandalagan, Handumanan, Villamonte, Mansilingan, Taculing, Estefania and Singcang-Airport.

In the city proper, water supply has also been delivered to Barangays 27, 30 and 33.

"We have existing 70 million liters of water per day (MLD) but because of El Niño, it decreased to 50 MLD. We're short of 20 MLD to begin with. PrimeWater customers need 90 MLD, so we're really short of 40 MLD," the mayor said.

Water experts' verification, however, showed that Bacolod requires as much as 125 MLD, he added.

Benitez pointed out that in the contract between PrimeWater and Baciwa, Section 5.1.2 states that within five years from Nov. 13, 2020, PrimeWater shall ensure that all consumers enjoy 24-hour uninterrupted water supply by the end of the second year or by the end of 2022.

"Basically, this provision has not been complied with. This is what I want to take up with Baciwa, what have they done since 2022. This should have been already rectified or if not, a penalty should have been imposed. This is one thing I would like Baciwa to answer," Benitez said.

"I asked Baciwa to furnish me the violations of PrimeWater for possible renegotiation or termination of their contract," he added.

Benitez said that in the water security plan, he wants Baciwa to include a buffer water stock.

"As part of the water security plan, I would ask them to ensure that all deep well sources being used by PrimeWater should be reserved for emergency," the mayor said.

Benitez also said that Baciwa should present actions to address complaints of water discoloration experienced by a number of consumers. (PNA)