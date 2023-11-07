Mayor swears in Bago City Boys and Girls Week officials

Oath-taking and Turnover of the newly-elected City Boys and Girls Week officials at the Bago City Community Center this morning, November 6.

This kicked off the 2023 Linggo ng Kabataan celebration in the city, which is also in line with the observance of the National Children's Month.

Themed "Healthy, Nourished, Sheltered, Ensuring the Right to Life for All," the five-day activity is spearheaded by the City Planning and Development Office, City Social Welfare and Development Office and Department of Education.

It was graced by Vice Mayor Ramon Torres and Councilors Marina Javellana-Yao, Ma. Josefa Matti, Imelda Precion, Carlos Mondia, Ma. Femmy Alvarez-Martir, Joebert Tagobader and Robert Javellana, along with city government department heads, Department of Education – Bago Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Neri Ann Alibuyog, teachers and students, among others. (PR)