Mayor Tongson, DHSUD Sec Acuzar ink P4-B housing project for Himamaylan

Himamaylan City Mayor Raymund Tongson secures an estimated P4 billion worth of housing for Himamaylan City under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Housing Program for the locality after signing the memorandum of understanding with Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development Secretary Jose Acuzar, October 18, 2023.

The City of Himamaylan is officially the second city in the Province of Negros Occidental to add in the list of local government units actively supporting the 4PH Program of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s administration., following Bacolod City.

Tongson and the delegates of the city government personally met with the department’s executives at the DSHUD Central Office to discuss the vision for Himamaylan and sign the memorandum.

The program's first phase will bring substantial housing infrastructure worth P4 billion to the city, with construction set to begin this year - 2023. Two more phases will follow in order to cater to the growing need for quality housing in Himamaylan.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Acuzar expressed the department's commitment to ensure that this program benefits as many Himamaylanons as possible.

“On top of improving the living conditions of our fellow Himamaylanons, we see the housing program as a catalyst in stimulating the economic growth and development in one of the major cities in southern Negros Occidental,” said Tongson.

The city mayor hopes to make Himamaylan a promising example of addressing housing challenges and inclusive progress in the Fifth District.

“As we makes headway in advancing our local economy, it will be in vain if our residents do not benefit from this progress,” Mayor Tongson added.

Tongson expressed his “sincerest gratitude to our partners who made this partnership possible. Special thanks to the Assistant Secretary of DHSUD Darryl Bryan Villanueva, as well as the assistance of our City Assessor Butch Leonidas and Mr. Ferdinand Gindap.”

“Sa tanan nga Himamaylanon, padayon gid ang administrasyon ni Mayor Tongson sa pagtinguha nga mapalab-ot ang madamo pa nga mga proyekto kag programa sang aton gobyerno sa ayon ciudad. Ini agud aton maseguro ang dalayon nga kauswagan sang Himamaylan ilabi na sang aton mga pumuluyo,” he added.

(To my fellow Himamaylanons, the administration of Mayor Tongson is working hard to make sure that several of the national government’s projects and programs reach our city. This will guarantee continued progress in Himamaylan, especially for our residents). (PR)