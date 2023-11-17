Mayor Tongson extends birthday celebration

City Mayor Raymund Tongson’s 50th birthday celebration continues.

The esteemed chief executive shares more blessings to Himamaylanons and ushers in the Christmas season with the “11.11 Belated Birthday Celebration & Early Paskwa-vaganza.”

Over P100,000 was up for grabs in the online live extravaganza of the Mayor Raymund I. Tongson Facebook page last November 11.

The city mayor celebrated his golden year last October 20.

A total of 50 Himamaylanons received P1,000 each after quickly posting their names, barangay address, and hashtag on the live stream’s comment section.

Meanwhile, 50 winners also got P500 each, 50 lucky online viewers won P300 each, and another batch of 50 won P200 each.

Those who missed the chance online raffle still had the opportunity to be one of the five winners of P1,000 by posting a comment under the birthday tribute video to the mayor on his official Facebook page.

The winners of #MRTikTokTales, the online video contest of Mayor Tongson in line with the Tourism Month celebration last September, was also revealed towards the end of the Facebook live stream. The winning entry was announced along with two runners-up and 10 consolation prizes.

Starting last Monday, Nov. 13, the winners can now claim their prizes at the City Mayor’s Office. The winner must bring one valid ID to claim their prize.

Mayor Tongson’s extended online birthday party was made lively by hosts Jerin and Shimmer, along with local talents and drag performers as guests. (PR)