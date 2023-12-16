Mayor urged to allocate 50% of amusement tax to culture, arts

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution urging Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to allocate 50 percent of the amusement tax imposed from cockfigthing activities to the city’s culture and arts programs.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Em Ang, chairperson of the City Council committee on history, culture and arts.

Ang said the City Government of Bacolod is currently imposing a 10 percent amusement tax to gross total ticket sales of cockfighting activities.

She said the revenue generated from the amusement tax on cockfighting provides an opportunity to invest in and strengthen the cultural and arts programs within the city.

"Enhancing cultural and artistic initiatives can foster creativity, community cohesion, and contribute to the city's overall economic development," she added.

Ang noted that City Ordinance No. 413 was passed last September 14, 2006, or An Ordinance Establishing the Arts and Culture Council of Bacolod City and mandating the annual Arts and Culture Program in the City of Bacolod” for the preservation, promotion, and propagation of Filipino values through arts and culture.

Ang said the aforesaid funds shall be kept in a special trust fund under Section 2, Article 5 of City Ordinance No. 413 and shall only be disbursed by the Bacolod Culture and Arts Council.*