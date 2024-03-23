Mayor urged to convene film festival council

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to convene the Bacolod Film Festival Council under City Ordinance (CO) No. 1061 or the Bacolod Film Festival Ordinance.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Em Ang, chairperson of the City Council committee on history, culture and arts.

Ang said the City Council humbly requests the convening of the Bacolod Film Festival Council so that the city will have its first-ever film festival this year, not only helping the filmmakers and their crew but also boosting the local economy and local tourism as it will drive residents from nearby towns and cities to come to Bacolod and watch the selected films of the festival and also to the awards night.

She said CO No. 1061 was passed on February 14, with the aim of promoting the development of the local film industry, providing a venue for showcasing artistic talents, and enhancing cultural appreciation.

She added that Section 4 of the ordinance mandates the creation of a council that will organize and oversee the Bacolod Film Festival and ensure the smooth implementation of the ordinance.

Ang noted that part of the functions and responsibilities of the council are to formulate policies and guidelines for the selection and screening of films to be featured in the festival; and appoint the festival director who will manage the operation of the festival.

The council was also tasked to set the theme for the film festival for each year, and allocate and manage funds appropriated for the Bacolod Film Festival, the ordinance further stated.

“Given the functions and responsibilities of the council, it is essential for the commencement of the operations of the film festival and also in the daily monitoring and supervision of the same,” Ang said.*