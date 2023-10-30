Mayor wishes for peaceful polls in Himamaylan

Himamaylan City Mayor Raymund Tongson’s birthday wish was a peaceful Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in his locality.

Tongson, who celebrated his 50th birthday on October 20, called on candidates to "ensure the peaceful and undisturbed campaign period up until the day of the polls."

Some of the barangays in Himamaylan were included in the 51 areas of concern in Negros Occidental.

The mayor also reminded barangay officials "to serve as good role models to the youth candidates and voters. "

"This is our chance to become good examples to our future leaders," he stressed.

He added that the SK is "the training ground for the next leaders of Himamaylan."

Himamaylan City has 19 barangays with a total of 77,105 voters spread across 211 clustered precincts.

The city also has a total of 26,893 SK voters.

Himamaylan City is the biggest local government in the 5th District of the province with the most number of voters.

Some of its hinterland barangays have insurgency problems, based on atrocities reported between the New People’s Army rebels and government troopers.*