Mayors orders probe on altercation between BTAO worker, councilor

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered Colonel Noel Aliño, director of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), to conduct an investigation on the alleged altercation incident between the personnel of Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) and Councilor Al Victor Espino on Wednesday, October 19.

Benitez said Thursday, October 19, that he received a blotter report filed by Abner Salvallon, a job order worker, who was allegedly confronted by Espino at the BTAO office.

“I also called Espino to get his side and he explained the incident," he said.

He added that Aliño should submit the result of the investigation once it is completed.

Salvallon, 59, a resident of Deca Homes, Barangay Cabug, reported to Police Station 8 on October 28 that Espino went to their office at about 5:30 p.m. on the same day and allegedly shouted him.

Salvallon, building guard at BTAO, said Espino allegedly tapped his hand and threatened him.

He said Espino also lifted his t-shirt in the right waist to show his firearm.

He added the incident was witnessed by his co-worker Psyche Rasco, Mary Ann De la Torre, and Major Junjie Liba, head of BTAO.

Salvallon admitted that at first, he did not recognized that Espino is a member of the City Council.

He said he's only a voter in Bacolod and he did not know Espino personally.

He added that they are now eyeing to file administrative and criminal charges against Espino.

Liba said the complainant will file the administrative complaint against Espino before the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

He said on Wednesday afternoon, that the councilor went to their office to clarify the apprehension of the students for not wearing helmets, but he threatened Salvallon.

Liba noted on October 17, the two students, who were on board a motorcycle, were penalized for not wearing helmets, and their unit was impounded for lack of documents.

Liba said the two students informed their friend, who also asked for the assistance of Espino.

He said the two men took the unit at BTAO without paying the penalty amounting to P2,300.

For his part, Espino also denied that he threatened the complainant.

Espino said on Wednesday, his friend called him that the friend of his nephew, who borrowed his motorcycle, was arrested by BTAO.

He said his nephew's friend did not ask to pay the fine or help them.

"He called me because his nephew went to BTAO and was detained by BTAO so I went there," he added.

Espino noted that when his nephew's friend arrived at BCPO, a man, who was wearing a BTAO uniform, approached him and told him to give him P1,500 to release his motorcycle.

"He paid P1,500 and took his motorcycle along with the BTAO personnel, but after a while, someone called him to return at BTAO and threatened him that Liba would file him carnapping for taking the unit without paying the penalty," he said.

Because of fear, he added the boy returned at BTAO and he was detained.

Espino said it showed that there's a modus operandi at BTAO for collecting the fees without issuing an official receipt.

He said the traffic violators should pay the fees or penalties at the City Treasurer's Office.

He added he talked with Liba and tried to clear the incident.

Espino noted that Liba also showed the pictures of all his personnel to the boy, but the boy failed to identify him.

He disclosed that BTAO should not tolerate this kind of activity and they will also conduct a thorough investigation to address the alleged corruption.*