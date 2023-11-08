Mayors to decide to require drug test for newly elected barangay, SK officials

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson leaves it to the discretion of the local chief executives if they require a drug test for the newly elected Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials.

"The mayors will decide if there's a need for a drug test, but if they do that, they should also include themselves," Lacson said.

Meanwhile, Lacson explained his absence during the "Pasidungog 2023" recognition rites of some Negrenses who excelled in their chosen fields in line with the 125th celebration of Cinco de Noviembre.

Lacson said there was a conflict of schedule as he was supposed to go to Manila to receive project from Department of Agriculture, - Philippine Rural Development Project for more than P500 million

farm-to-market road in Barangay Damutan, Hinoba-an.

The bidding of the project may take place this year, Lacson added.*