McLuhan Forum to feature veteran journalist on Silliman Mass Com Week

The Embassy of Canada – Philippines and the College of Mass Communication of Silliman University (SU) are once again collaborating to hold the Marshall McLuhan Forum on March 7, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the SU Audiovisual Theater.

A highlight of this year’s Mass Com Week (04-08 March), the Forum will feature McLuhan Fellow Karmina Constantino, a veteran journalist and news anchor for the ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC) and the radio station DWPM Radyo 630.

She has been a journalist for more than 25 years. Currently, she anchors Dateline Philippines, ANC’s flagship midday newscast, and co-hosts ‘Isyu Spotted,’ a daily radio talk show on DWPM Teleradyo.

The Embassy of Canada in the Philippines awarded Constantino the Marshall McLuhan Fellowship in 2022 for her “unflinching commitment to speak truth to power, an admirable consistency in ferreting out the most complicated issues of the day, and a stirring courage to ask the toughest questions."

Constantino will talk about Freedom and the Free Press, specifically on the role of the journalist in critical public discourse and in seeking accountability in a post-truth era in the Philippines.

She will be introduced by Carlo Figueroa, Senior Public Affairs Officer of the Embassy of Canada – Philippines.

The College of Mass Communication has partnered with the Embassy of Canada in the last 27 years to hold the Marshall McLuhan Forum at SU.

The annual gathering has become a major event during Mass Com Week, providing communication students from Silliman and other universities as well as media practitioners in Dumaguete the opportunity to listen to and meet a communication practitioner recognized for outstanding work.

The McLuhan Fellowship, launched by the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines in 1997, was named after the world-renowned communication theorist Marshall McLuhan. Previous recipients of the McLuhan Fellowship include the most prominent names in Philippine journalism and mass media. (PR)