MECHANICAL TROUBLE | 172 passengers of distressed fastcraft rescued

Some 172 passengers of a fastcraft bound for Iloilo City, along with the boat’s crew, were rescued by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at the vicinity waters between Panay and Bacolod City on Tuesday, November 21, following a distressed call.

PCG-Northern Negros Occidental station chief Commander Joe Luviz Mercurio said the fastcraft, M/V Weesam Express 6, left the Bacolod Real Estate Development Corporation (Bredco) port at 11:30 a.m. with 172 passengers onboard, including two children, when the Coast Guard received a distress message 30 minutes after its departure.

He said they immediately coordinated with a local operator for the utilization of tug boats for the rescue response and to subsequently tow the fastcraft.

He added that a vessel also escorted the towed fastcraft to further ensure the safety of the passengers.

Mercurio said they are currently investigating the cause of the mechanical trouble.

“We are conducting a more detailed inspection to determine the distress, mechanical trouble, and other relevant details,” he said.

He said the rescue team and medical personnel check on the physical condition of the passengers after the disembarkation.

They are all accounted for, he added.*