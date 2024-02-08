Medical mission for ‘Basu Heroes’

Some 210 street cleaners and those who work in the Solid Waste Management Office of the City of Bacolod were the beneficiaries of the medical mission organized by the Rotary Club of Metro Bacolod, Rotary Club of Blacktown, Australia and Philippines.

The said medical mission was dubbed as 2024 Medical Mission: Basu Hero: Honoring our unsung Hero - Season 3. This undertaking is a joint project by the Rotary Club of Blacktown City - Australia, Rotary Club of Metro Bacolod, College of Nursing - Riverside College, Inc., Megaworld, Mc Donalds’s The Upper East, IIEE Neg. Occ. Chapter, FilGenerator & Services Co., and the Local Government of Bacolod.

Club President Jade Diaz and Immediate Past President Jeinz Salgado led the undertaking with the participation of their fellow club officers and visiting Rotarians from Australia.

Ma. Fe Tresfuentes, Executive Assistant of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez also attended the said undertaking and thanked the Rotarians and the volunteers for initiating a medical mission for the streets cleaners and others.

The street cleaners and others had their basic medical check up and were given medicines which were distributed by the Rotarians from Australia. And after the medical check ups, the street cleaners were treated into a snacks courtesy of Mc Donalds and given certificate of recognition as part of the honoring.

Club President Diaz also thanked everyone who made this undertaking possible.

And it is also great to see these street cleaners undergo medical check ups so that they could also be guided in the cure and prevention in case they have health concerns.

The activity was held at the Liga ng mga Barangay Hall at San Juan Street, Bacolod City on February 6.*