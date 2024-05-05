Bacolod

Meet the unadorned Pasalamat Festival Queen 2024

She gets a scholarship grant and a review for her licensure exam from Mayor Rex Jalando-on.
Simple smiles of a Queen
La Carlota City's 2024 Pasalamat Festival Queen Euzzielle Marl Deriada made a courtesy visit to Mayor Rex Jalando-on's office on May 2.

Accompanied by her parents, she visited the Chief Executive wearing a simple blouse and jeans.

Deriada, aged 23, is the first La Carlotena to win the title in recent years. During the pageant, she also won the Miss Photogenic, Miss URC SURE La Carlota, Miss First Valley Bank, and Miss Lacarhits awards.

As the Pasalamat Festival Queen, Deriada received a cash prize of Php50,000, a 55" Smart TV from Du Ek Sam, and Php1.0M worth of insurance from Landbank of the Philippines.

She also received the "Ethereal Crown" designed by Joe Aaron Espinosa, which she gets to wear and keep.

Deriada's father, Erlniel Deriada, who is a teacher at La Granja National High School, accompanied her during the visit. During their meeting with Doc Rex, Deriada apologized for a video clip that was misconstrued by some netizens, but Doc Rex gracefully accepted her apology, admiring her humility.

Jinjin, as Deriada is fondly called, graduated from TUP-V with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering Technology Major in Electrical Engineering Technology. 

She is currently pursuing Electrical Engineering at the STI-West Negros College.

Doc Rex surprised Jinjin by awarding her a scholarship grant that covers the remainder of her course and review for the licensure exams.

It is the first time that the City Government has awarded a scholarship to a Pasalamat Queen.*

Some snaps during the 2024 Pasalamat Queen pageant night
Some snaps during the 2024 Pasalamat Queen pageant night
